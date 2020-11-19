The shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story resumed in the month of September after months amid the pandemic.The team has now wrapped up shooting of the film. The makers of the upcoming love saga took to Twitter and shared a happy picture as they completed the film's last schedule. The film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa and she teams up with Naga Chaitanya for the first time.

The makers also released a new poster on the occasion of Deepavali. The poster which features Nag Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi see the lead pair as a married couple and the cute chemistry between them is piquing the interest of the fans on social media. While Chaitanya can be seen in a simple white shirt and grey pant, the ‘Premam’ actress looks gorgeous in a white and red saree.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Cinemaexpress in a recent interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect. "Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said.Even while the film is still in the making, sources in the know say that it non-theatrical rights including the Hindi dubbing rights, satellite rights and digital rights, have been sold for a whopping Rs. 16 crores. It is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.The film was originally scheduled for release in April this year but with the lockdown due to coronavirus scare across the globe, its release was postponed.

Pavan, an alumnus of the AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Vijay C. Kumar is the cinematographer with Marthand K.Venkatesh doing the edits. The supporting cast of this flick includes Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Devayani.