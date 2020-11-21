Sai Pallavi missing from 1 billion views for 'Rowdy Baby' poster, fans upset

Wunderbar Films shared a tweet with a poster of Dhanush to celebrate the milestone.

The chartbuster song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 has reached 1 billion views on Youtube and the filmmakers celebrated the event with the release of a specially designed poster featuring Dhanush. Sharing the poster on the production house, Wunderbar Films’ official Twitter handle, it was written, “Here is CDP to Celebrate Rowdy Baby.”

While Dhanush’s fans are elated over this, hardcore Sai Pallavi fans lament that the actor has been side-lined. Some of the Tweets questioning the actor’s absence in the CDP went on like this:

“WHERE IS SAI PALLAVI?? No offense to Dhanush sir but rowdy baby is a success largely due to Pallavi's dance and nothing else. Chindi logaan.”

WHERE IS SAI PALLAVI??

No offense to Dhanush sir but rowdy baby is a success largely due to Pallavi's dance and nothing else. Chindi logaan. — meedi tenali maadi tenali (@glenkhokho) November 18, 2020

“நாங்கள் ரவுடி பேபி பாடலில் ரசி த்தது @Sai_Pallavi92 ஐ மட்டும் தான். அவருக்காக பார்த்தோம். அந் த நடனம் கொள்ளை அழகு! நயந்தாரா வே வந்தாலும் அது போலெல்லாம் ஆட முடியாது. ஆனால் இன்று கொஞ்சம் கூட கூச்சம் இல்லாமல் அந்த வெ ற்றியை ஒருவர் மட்டும் அபகரித் துக் கொள்கின்றார்!” (We watched rowdy baby only for sai pallavi. Beautiful dancer. Even Nayan can't dance like that. Now that success is being snatched and celebrated by just one person)

“This DP should have included Sai Pallavi, Yuvan n Prabhudeva too. Just my humble opinion," read one tweet.

Maari 2, sequel to the hit 2015 film Maari, was directed by Balaji Mohan. Produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films, it starred him and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The others in the star cast include Tovino Thomas, Krishna Kulasekaran, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vidya Pradeep and Aranthangi Nisha. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer for Maari 2 and Om Prakash in the cinematographer.

Sai Pallavi currently has two Telugu films – Love Story and Virata Parvam in her kitty. Virata Parvam: 1992 is a romance film directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. While Rana Daggubati plays the male lead in it, Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped for supporting roles. The technical team of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez as the cinematographer.

In addition to Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi has the Shekar Kammula-directorial Love Story under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya – Sai Pallavi starrer has been rising high ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are backing the venture under their banner. Pavan is composing music for this flick. Plans are on to release this film early next year and its makers are aiming for a theatrical release.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil film NGK, sharing the screen space with Suriya. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film also had Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role with Devaraj, Ponvannan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Rajkumar forming the supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music and Sivakumar Vijayan was the cinematographer for this flick while Praveen KL did the editing. The film was bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures.