Sai Pallavi may play Chiranjeevi’s sister in Telugu remake of Ajith’s ‘Vedhalam’

Meher Ramesh has been roped in to direct the remake.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen on screen in the Telugu period epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has two remake projects in his kitty. While the actor recently confirmed that he will star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, the latest update is that Chiranjeevi is deferring the project to shoot the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Vedalam first.

Meher Ramesh has been roped in to direct the Vedalam remake. The latest update is that Sai Pallavi is most likely to be signed for a crucial role as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Lakshmi Menon played Ajith’s sister in Vedalam, which was a runaway hit at the box-office. The makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew. Talks have been initiated with Sai Pallavi and she’s believed to be interested.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll the remake, which was initially planned to be made with Pawan Kalyan a couple of years ago. Eventually, Pawan Kalyan went on to star in the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Veeram.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. Koratala Siva is directing the film, which will hit the screens next year. Acharya, as per reports, is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya marks the first-time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, who is best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film was originally supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. During an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi opened up about Trisha’s exit from the project. He denied any creative differences between the team and the actor and revealed that Trisha had left as she could not accommodate the schedule.

He said, “I don’t know why she said that. I asked all my team members if anyone had said anything to upset her. Later, I got to know that she is doing Mani Ratnam film and he needs longer schedules from her, so she couldn’t accommodate our Telugu film,” he said.

Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement for Trisha. However, recent reports indicate that she has also opted out of the project to keep herself available for her Hindi project with John Abraham.

(Content provided by Digital Native)