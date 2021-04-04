Sai Pallavi looks ethereal in blue saree while promoting ‘Love Story’

The actor has two films releasing in April — ‘Love Story’ alongside Naga Chaitanya and ‘Virata Parvam’ co-starring Rana Daggubati.

With less than two weeks left for the theatrical release of her film Love Story, Sai Pallavi has shared photos amid the frenzy of promotions, looking dreamlike in a sky blue saree. Sharing the beautiful images from a photoshoot on Instagram, the actor, who has been outspoken about unrealistic beauty standards and colourism, noted: “P.S. The pictures have been retouched !!!!”

The elegant saree is from Hyderabad-based designer brand Mrunalini Rao. Sai Pallavi also tagged Tollywood stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona and stylist Manogna Gollapudi in the post. The shoot was done by photographer Pratima Reddy.

Sai Pallavi has two films set to release in April — Love Story on April 16 and Virata Parvam on April 30. The actor will be seen on the big screen after nearly two years. Although the releases were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sai Pallavi was seen in Vetrimaaran’s short film Oor Iravu, which was part of the Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal, which released on Netflix in December 2020.

In Love Story, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Mounica, alongside Naga Chaitanya who plays Revanth. The two of them will be seen as aspirational young people who move to the city from their village in Telangana in search of work. This is Sai Pallavi’s second film with director Sekhar Kammula, after Fidaa. A dance song from the film titled ‘Saranga Dariya’, which was released about a month ago, turned into an internet sensation. As of Sunday, it has clocked 17.7 million views, and has been recreated thousands of times on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms.

In Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati will be seen as a Naxalite and revolutionary poet with the pseudonym Aranya. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vennela, a woman who reads Aranya’s poetry and falls in love with him. Virata Parvam is directed by poet and filmmaker Venu Udugula, known for his debut film Needi Naadi Oke Katha, a social drama that addresses our flawed education system. Both Love Story and Virata Parvam are touted to be intense romantic drama films.