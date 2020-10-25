Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty on board Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film will begin shooting in December.

Flix Tollywood

It was already announced that Nani, who was last seen in Telugu serial killer thriller V, will join hands with director Rahul Sankrityan for Shyam Singha Roy. When the project was announced a few months ago, it was rumoured that it will feature three heroines. Via a special Dussehra poster on Sunday, the makers revealed that Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have been signed as the female leads. The poster also added that the shoot will begin in December.

Sharing the news Nani wrote on Twitter: “Vijaya Dasami wishes to all … Welcoming team #SSR on this very special day”.

Interestingly, the project has a new producer on board. It was officially supposed to be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments but as per the new poster, Niharika Entertainment has taken over the reins of the project. It is yet unknown why Sithara opted out of the project. This project marks the reunion of Nani and Sai Pallavi after MCA.

Last seen playing a serial killer in Amazon Prime’s V, directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna, Nani will next be seen playing a corporate professional with a violent past in Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Earlier this month, Nani took to Twitter to announce that he’s back on the sets of the film. “Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (sic),” Nani said, sharing a picture. The project went on the floors earlier this year after being officially launched last December. If everything goes as planned, the makers hope to wrap up the remainder of the project by December and aim for an early 2021 release. The film has music by S Thaman, who had worked with Shiva earlier in Ninnu Kori.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. This will be Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was the Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster hit. This will be Shiva’s second film with Nani after Ninnu Kori, which was a runaway hit.

(Content provided by Digital Native)