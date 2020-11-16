Sai Pallavi-Dhanush’s 'Rowdy Baby' crosses 1 billion views on YouTube

The song now shares a milestone with another one of Dhanush's viral hits, 'Kolaveri Di'.

If actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Rowdy Baby’ set many records in 2018, when the film Maari 2 released, the peppy song continues to do so two years later, in 2020, as well. The song’s YouTube video has crossed one billion views as of November 16, 2020; this news was shared by Dhanush from his official handle. Interestingly, this happens to be the anniversary of another of his viral hits, ‘Kolaveri Di’. “Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on the same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di,” Dhanush tweeted.

What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

He also added that this was the first south Indian song to do so. “We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart,” read the rest of his tweet.

Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby 1 Billion love and counting November 16, 2020

Sai Pallavi, who won hearts with her grace and energy in the song also tweeted her thanks.

'Rowdy Baby', a sensational Tamil song that featured in the film Maari 2, was choreographed by Prabhu Deva. This song, that had amazing coordination between the two stars Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, immediately became one of the top hits of 2018. ‘Rowdy Baby’ reached its first 100 million views in just 16 days!

In December last year, YouTube listed it as one among its top 10 'most viewed videos globally’, at number 7. It is topped by Daddy Yankee and Snow’s smash hit ‘Con Calma’.

With its music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song was performed by Dhanush and Dhee.

‘Kolaveri Di’ is another one of Dhanush’s viral hits. This song features in the movie 3, directed by Aishwarya R Dhanush and co-starring Shruthi Haasan, and released in 2012. ‘Kolaveri Di’ was one among the first viral songs from south India. It was listed on YouTube’s "Recently Most Popular (Gold) Videos”. Both this song as well as ‘Rowdy Baby’ were written by Dhanush.