Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer 'Love Story' release date announced

The movie is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his previous movies, Fidaa, Happy Days.

The makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer mive Love Story have announced that the movie is going to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti this year. The movie would be released in theatres on September 10, as announced by the makers.

Chaitanya Akkineni tweeted, “This vinayaka Chavithi is extra special! Love Story releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10th (sic)”

The movie is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his previous movies, Fidaa, Happy Days, Life is Beautiful and Anand among others. This is the second time that Sai Pallavi and Sekhar Kammula are collaborating for a movie, after their successful project, Fidaa, which was released in 2017.

The movie is said to be about two aspirational young people, who come to the city of Hyderabad from their respective villages in Telangana. Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Mounica, while Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of Revanth, according to reports. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The makers of Love story have released three songs from the movie so far, which has received good response from the audience. Of which, Telangana Folk Song, Saranga Dariya has become a huge hit garnering over 300 million views on YouTube. The song was initially popularised by a folk singer, Komala Totte, when she sang it in a television reality show.

The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14, but it was postponed by the makers due to the increase in COVID-19 cases during the second wave and the eventual closure of theatres.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is also waiting for the release of another movie, Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati. Naga Chaitanya is going to be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha and will thereby make his Bollywood entry.

Watch the Love Story teaser here: