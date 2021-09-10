Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story release postponed again

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic drama was slated for release on September 10, marking the festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of actors Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s romantic drama Love Story announced on Friday that the release of the film has once again been postponed. On August 18, the team announced that the film will be hitting the big screens on September 10, marking the festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi. The film was expected to be out in the theatres, competing with Thalaivi and Seetimarr that were also released on September 10.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the production banner bankrolling the film, released a statement announcing that the film is currently slated for release on September 24. Citing that the release has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the team added that they cannot wait for audiences to watch the film. They also conveyed their wishes to fans on Vinayaka Chaturthi.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of our movie Love Story has been postponed. We are extremely eager to show all our film. Love Story is all set for a worldwide grand theatrical release on 24th September, 2021. We hope to see you all in theatres soon. Wishing you all a safe and happy Vinayaka Chaviti,” the statement read.

Bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the movie is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his previous work, like Fidaa, Happy Days, Life is Beautiful and Anand, among others. He has worked with actor Sai Pallavi earlier for Fidaa in 2017.

The Sekhar Kammula directorial was postponed earlier due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was slated for release on April 14. After the reopening of theatres, it was announced that Love Story will be releasing in theatres on August 18 but the release was once again moved to a later date and it was decided that it will be releasing on September 10.