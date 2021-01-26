Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s â€˜Love Storyâ€™ gets release date

The film will release on the same day as Naniâ€™s â€˜Tuck Jagadishâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s highly anticipated film Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, have announced the filmâ€™s release date. The romantic drama is set to hit the screens on April 16, along with Naniâ€™s Tuck Jagadish. The film tells a tale of romance between two youngsters, Revanth and Mounica. who come to Hyderabad from rural Telangana in search of job prospects. Naga Chaitanya, in the role of Revanth, is seen running a fitness center and Sai Pallavi appears as Mounica, a young woman with plans of getting a software job in the city.

The film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa, and she has teamed up with Naga Chaitanya for the first time. Talking about the project, Sekhar Kammula told Cinema Express in a recent interview that the film will have Naga Chaitanya speak in the Telangana dialect. He also said that Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience.

Love Story is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. According to reports, the film's non-theatrical rights, including the Hindi dubbing rights, satellite rights, and digital rights, have been sold for a whopping Rs 16 crores.

The film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali. Pawan Ch, an alumnus of the prestigious AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, has composed music for this flick. Vijay C Kumar is the cinematographer, and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor for the film.

Sai Pallavi was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal, in which she featured in Vetrimaaran's short film, with Prakash Raj playing the role of her father. The actor also has two upcoming Telugu films, Virata Parvam co-starring Rana Daggubati, which is set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Andhra Pradesh in the early â€˜90s, and Shyam Singha Roy, starring Nani and Krithi Shetty.

Naga Chaitanya's last film to release in theatres was Venky Mama. He has also started the shooting for his next film titled Thank You, under the direction of Vikram Kumar of Manam Fame.

(Content provided by Digital Native)