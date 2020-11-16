Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya charm in ‘Love Story’ poster

The poster, shared on the occasion Deepavali, shows the two actors in a wedding ceremony.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Love Story released a new poster on the occasion of Diwali. The latest poster shows Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as a couple all set for their wedding ceremony. The chemistry between the two actors is piquing the interest of the fans on social media. While Naga Chaitanya can be seen in a simple white shirt and grey trousers, Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in a white and red saree.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story resumed shooting from September 6 in Hyderabad. The team has wrapped up shooting recently, and is currently in the post-production stage. The film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa, and she is working with Naga Chaitanya for the first time.

Talking about the project, Sekhar Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview that the film is the story of a boy and a girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams. He went on to reveal that the film will see Naga Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect, and that Sai Pallavi could surprise the audience.

The movie is jointly produced by Narayandas Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao under the banners Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Sekhar Kammula’s own production company Amigos Creations.

Last seen on screen in the Telugu comedy Venky Mama with his uncle Venkatesh, Nagar Chaitanya recently announced his next project on Twitter, on the occasion of his father Nagarjuna’s birthday. The film, titled Thank You, will be directed by Vikram Kumar. Reports suggest that Rakulpreet Singh is likely to play the female lead. To be produced by ‘Dil’ Raju, the project will go on floors next year.

Sai Pallavi currently has several projects lined up, including Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam. Recently, reports emerged that Sai Pallavi is likely to be signed on to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Lakshmi Menon played Ajith’s sister in Vedalam, which was a runaway hit at the box-office. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew.

(Content provided by Digital Native)