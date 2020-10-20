Sai Pallavi and Anupama Parameswaran’s friendship continues from ‘Premam’ days

Recently, Anupama posted a pic with Sai Pallavi recalling their roles in ‘Premam’.

Flix Mollywood

The Malayalam movie Premam, which released in 2015, was one of the biggest hits that year. The film featured Nivin Pauly as the male lead with three heroines – Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian. All the lead actors went on to become huge stars. While Nivin Pauly has some of the best projects in the Malayalam film industry, the three female actors have been successful in Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood.

During the course of the making of Premam, Sai Pallavi and Anupama shared a special bond that continues till date. Recently, Anupama posted a pic with Sai Pallavi with the caption, “Does anyone remember Mary and Malar. Sai Pallavi loved you then, love you forever... A fan for sure.”

On their current projects, Anupama has the Tamil film Thalli Pogathey in her kitty. The remake of the hit Telugu film Ninnu Kori, it is directed by Kannan. The technical crew of this film includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shanmuga Sundaram for cinematography. While Atharvaa will reprise Nani’s role, Anupama will play the role performed by Nivetha Thomas in the original. Revealing earlier that she is playing a Bharatanatyam artiste in the film, Anupama said that being a classical dancer herself she would be at ease doing the part.

Anupama’s last outing was Maniyarayile Ashokan, which released on OTT platform Netflix, opposite Jacob Gregory. Apart from playing the female lead, she was also credited as its assistant director. Directed by Shamsu Zayba, the technical crew of the film comprised Sree Hari K Nair for music, Sajad Kakku for cinematography and Appu N Bhattathiri for editing.

Sai Pallavi currently has two Telugu films – Love Story and Virata Parvam: 1992 – in her kitty. Virata Parvam is a romance film directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. While Rana Daggubati plays the male lead in the film, Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped for supporting roles. The technical crew of the film will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

The Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story, in which Naga Chaitanya plays the male lead, is under progress. Expectations on this film have been high ever since its announcement. Pavan, from AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. The film was initially scheduled for release on April 2 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Plans are on to release the film early next year, with its makers aiming for a theatrical release.

(Content provided by Digital Native)