Sai Kumar will be seen as villain in â€˜Dilmaarâ€™

The film is being directed by Chandramouli with debutant Ram playing the lead role.

Flix Sandalwood

Veteran actor Sai Kumar will be seen playing the baddie in the upcoming Kannada movie Dilmaar. On getting Sai Kumar on board Dilmaar, we hear that the director was keen on having him do the role because only he can pull it off with ease and Ã©lan.

The film is being directed by Chandramouli with debutant Ram playing the lead role and it has Dimple Yahathi and Aditi Prabhudeva as heroines. Nagaraj Bhadravathi and Mahesha K are bankrolling the film under his banner S V Cinemas. The technical crew of this film includes Radhan for music and Girish R Gowda for cinematography. Dilmaar is under production and it is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

Sai Kumarâ€™s last film in Sandalwood was Bharaate, which released last year. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, it was produced by Supreeth under his banner Sri Jagadguru Movies. The film had Sri Murali and Sreeleela playing the lead pair with the star cast also including Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma in pivotal roles. Girish R Gowda had cranked the camera for Bharaate with Arjun Janya composing the tunes, Deepu S Kumar doing the edits and, Mohan B Kere taking care of the art department.

Sai Kumar currently has Yuva Rathna in his kitty in which he plays an important role. The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth Rajkumar to deliver the smash hit Rajakumaraa and is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. While Puneeth plays the male lead, Sayyesha is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathna with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

