Sai Dharam Teja and Ravi Teja to team up soon

Tollywood

The Sai Dharam Teja starrer Prati Roju Pandage hit the marquee on December 20 to a good response. The film, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles is directed by Maruthi Dasari. The team is currently busy promoting the film and during one such session, the hero got to answer questions about his future projects and he revealed that he will soon be working in a film sharing the screen space with Ravi Teja. The prep work for this film is on, he revealed, adding that the scripting is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is looking forward to moving over to Solo Brathuke So Better, which is being directed by debutant Subbu.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of Disco Raja. According to reports, Disco Raja is a science fiction film, a genre that is sure to bring in the audiences to the theatres. Three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar, were roped in to share the screen space with Ravi Teja. Vi Anand is wielding the megaphone for this entertainer.

Allari Naresh has been roped in to play an important role in the film. Impressed over the way his character has been shaped up, Allari Naresh has agreed to join the star cast, confirm sources. It may be noted that we had reported earlier that the producer of Disco Raja wanted to bring down the cost of production from Rs. 40 crore to Rs. 30 crore following which some changes in the script were made. This did not go well with Raja Maharaja due to which the shooting has been put on hold. But with the producer clarifying that all is well with Disco Raja, fans can wait patiently for its release.

