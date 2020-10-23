Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s â€˜Solo Brathuke So Betterâ€™ likely to release in theatres soon

A few Telugu films like â€˜Vâ€™ and â€˜Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasyaâ€™ were released on OTT this year because of the pandemic.

Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better is reportedly gearing up for a theatrical release. Earlier, there were reports that the filmmakers might opt for an OTT release, but with the theatres in Andhra and Telangana reopening post lockdown, it has now been decided that the film will be released in theatres. Solo Brathuke So Better has already received a U certificate, and all that remains now is an official announcement regarding its release date.

It may be noted here that a couple of theatres are functional in Vizag now, and there are reports that all theatres in Andhra Pradesh may become fully functional by December. Therefore, in all probability, Solo Brathuke So Better may hit the theatres in December this year.

The film is the directorial debut of Subbu, and stars Nabha Natesh in the female lead role. S Thaman, who is currently one of the most popular music directors in Tollywood, has composed the music. Venkat C Dilip is the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli is the editor for the film. Solo Brathuke So Better is being produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The plan earlier was to release the film on May 1 this year but with the lockdown due to the pandemic, the release had to be put off.

Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s last film to hit the marquee was Prati Roju Pandage. The film had Raashi Khanna in the female lead role, and was directed by Maruthi Dasari. S Thaman composed music for this film too, with Jaikumar handling the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits. Deva Datta wrote the script for Prati Roju Pandage, while Maruthi wrote the story and screenplay.

Further, director Deva Katta is also getting ready to make a film that will have Sai Dharam Tej and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles.

It may be noted here that Sai Dharam Tej had revealed some time ago that he will soon be working in a film sharing the screen space with Ravi Teja. The pre-production work for this film is ongoing, he revealed, adding that the scripting is currently in progress. This film will commence after the actor is done working on Solo Brathuke So Better.

