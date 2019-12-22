Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan found dead at Bengaluru residence

Death

Nanjundan worked as a professor in the Department of Statistics at Bangalore University.

The police in Bengaluru found the decomposed body of well-known translator and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan on Saturday from his residence.

According to the police, he lived alone at his residence and had not turned up for classes at Bangalore University, where he worked as a professor in the department of statistics.

According to Deccan Herald, the celebrated writer lived alone at his Nagadevanahalli home near Kengeri and his family, his wife and son, reside in Chennai.

After he remained absent from work for around four days, an assistant from his department went to check in on him at his residence on Saturday. Getting no response after ringing the doorbell multiple times, the assistant alerted Nanjundan’s family. They, too, failed to receive a response and this is when the family alerted the police.

The Kengeri police then reached the spot and broke open the door to find the professor’s decomposed body inside.

According to DH, a source has stated that cardiac arrest is suspected to be the cause of death. However, a post-mortem report is awaited.

According to the Bangalore University website, he has taught Probability Theory (Measure theoretic approach), Mathematical Analysis, Stochastic Processes, Practical in C++ and R for several years. He had also taught non-life insurance for the last four years as a part of special paper in the IV Semester MSc (Statistics) course.

G Nanjundan had been working as a professor in the Department of Statistics at Bangalore University. He has over 32 years of teaching experience in total. He also has more than 10 publications in many reputed journals.

Nanjundan is known for translating more than 10 Kannada books into Tamil, including UR Anandmurthi’s Bhava, Avasthe, among other scholarly works. He was conferred with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2012. He had received the award for his translation of “Akka,” a collection of short stories written by various Kannada authors into Tamil.