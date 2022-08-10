Saffron flag on poster for ‘Bharat mata pooja’ at Mangalore University sparks row

The CFI and SDPI have questioned why the depiction of Bharat Mata in the poster is holding up a saffron flag and not the Indian tricolour, if the event is to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day.

A row has erupted over a poster announcing a pooja for ‘Bharat Mata’ at Mangalore University in Karnataka, with the Campus Front of India (CFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) questioning the use depiction of Bharat Mata holding up a saffron flag with saffron-coloured ‘Akhand Bharat’ map in the background. The poster, circulated by the student union of Mangalore University, states that a ‘Bharat Mata Pooja’ will be organised on August 11, to ignite the spirit of nationalism.

Tajuddin, Dakshina Kannada President of the CFI, told TNM, "Mangalore University is organising a pooja in the name of Bharat Mata as per the Hindu culture. We are demanding that action be taken against those who are organizing a religious program in a government college to celebrate Mother India with Bhagavadhvajava (saffron flag) instead of the tricolour. Are colleges places of worship? Hoist the tricolor flag in the name of Har Ghar Tiranga but why celebrate Bharat Mata’s glory by offering poojas?" he added.

"If hijabs are not allowed on college campuses, how are poojas allowed?" asked Riyaz Kadambu, SDPI Karnataka State Media in-charge, while speaking to TNM. He cited the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the hijab case, where it upheld the state government’s order prohibiting all religious symbols, including hijabs and saffron shawls, from being worn in classrooms in educational campuses that have a mandated dress code.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Sapaliga, the president of Mangalore University’s student union, which has organised the event, has said that this Bharat Mata Pooja has been organised in the college since 2014. “The Principal of the University has permitted to conduct the pooja between 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm tomorrow, August 11,” he said.

ABVP’s Mangaluru City Secretary Manikanta Kalasa has distanced the organisation from the event. "The celebration begins with students offering flowers to a photo of Bharat Mata. This year the students plan on celebrating Bharat Mata Pooja to promote Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by talking about Indian culture and share the spirit of nationalism." Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Union government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence, as well as the glorious history of people, culture, and achievements