Sadhvi Prachi surrenders in Muzaffarnagar special court for involvement in riots

The judge of the MP/MLA court, however on Friday, cancelled the arrest warrants against her.

non-bailable arrest warrants against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots was cancelled on Friday, January 13 after she surrendered at a special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar. Non-bailable arrest orders were previously issued against her for failing to appear in the case against her regarding violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during the Muzaffarnagar Riots.

Special judge Mayank Jaiswal recalled the warrants and fixed January 20 for hearing in the matter. Several accused, including Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Prachi, former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhartendu Singh, former BJP MLA Umesh Malik, Acharya Narshiganand who was a priest of Dasna devi temple in Ghaziabad, and forms block pramukh Virender Singh are facing charges of violation of prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging their duties, and wrongful confinement.

Sadhvi is accused of participating in a â€˜mahapanchayatâ€™ in Nagla Mador village and incited violence with speeches in August 2013. The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September of that claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.

