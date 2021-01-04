Sadananda Gowda's condition stable, under observation in Bengaluru hospital

The Union Minister had collapsed in Chitradurga due to low blood sugar levels and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

news Politics

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, who was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon after he collapsed at a hotel in Chitradurga, said that he was doing well and that his condition was stable. Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “I am doing well. It was just low blood sugar levels that caused me to collapse. All parameters, including Echo, ECG, are normal. Thank you to all who wished (me) well.”

Meanwhile, a statement from Aster CMI Hospital, said, “DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4.45 pm on Sunday. His condition is stable and he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.”

Gowda was returning from Shivamogga to Bengaluru after attending the BJP state executive committee meeting. The 67-year-old minister had stopped for refreshments owing to his dropping blood sugar levels. According to sources, he was doing well at the Shivamogga party convention, but he developed hypoglycaemia and was immediately rushed to Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital where he received preliminary treatment.

It was later decided to shift him to Bengaluru and a zero traffic corridor was arranged by the state police for the ambulance carrying Gowda. He is admitted in Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru where his blood sugar levels are being monitored by a team of endocrinologists.

The Union Minister had also tested positive for the coronavirus in the third week of November. He returned to work after his recovery. The Union Minister had participated in the BJP state executive committee meeting at Shivamogga, which was attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state Minister KS Eshwarappa, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior party leaders.