‘Sadak 2’ trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor on a tense journey

The trailer shows Sanjay Dutt playing a driver, but he ends up doing much more than his job.

Flix Bollywood

The trailer of Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor released on Wednesday and promises a tense, action-packed film. Sanjay Dutt plays a taxi driver who dearly misses his deceased wife (Pooja Bhatt) and cannot wait to join her.

He ends up taking Alia Bhatt as a passenger to meet her love interest Aditya Roy Kapoor, and the seemingly usual journey to Kailash mountain takes a more morbid turn when Alia arrives at what is presumably her house, and finds it trashed. We see a cult-like organisation led by a self-styled godman (Makrand Deshpande) hellbent on killing Alia.

The trailer gives us lots of glimpses of action and drama, with Sanjay Dutt stepping in to do much more than his role as a driver in protecting Alia and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

The trailer released just as reports emerged about Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with cancer.

Sadak 2 also marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction. The prequel to this film, titled Sadak, had starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt too, and was also directed by Mahesh. The romantic thriller released in 1991.

Ahead of the release of Sadak 2 trailer, Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share a few black and white photos with the cast. “Since the journey IS the destination, here’s celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2,” she wrote.

Since the journey IS the destination,here’s celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2 Once a film releases it belongs to the world.But the process,that magical process,is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own. pic.twitter.com/enzwYPk4S4 August 11, 2020

Sadak 2 will be available to stream on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the role of an antagonist – Adheera – in the upcoming Kannada film KGF 2. A poster with Sanjay’s look in the film was released on the 61-year-old actor’s birthday last month. KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars actor Yash in the lead role.