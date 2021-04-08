Sachin Tendulkar returns home after hospitalisation due to COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus, was discharged from the hospital and has returned home. The former India captain and batting icon said he is now recuperating in home isolation in Mumbai. The former player, who will turn 48 years old on April 24, posted a statement on Twitter to confirm the development.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar said. Thanking the medical staff for taking care of him during the hospitalisation. He wrote, "I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”.

Sachin Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the dreaded virus on March 27. However, all his other family members have tested negative. "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID-19 is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted.

The legendary right-handed batsman had taken part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans' tournament in Raipur last month. He had led the Indian team to victory in that event. However, three more members of the India Legends team — Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath and Irfan Pathan — had also tested positive for coronavirus soon. While Yusuf Pathan tested positive for coronavirus on March 27, S Badrinath, and Irfan Pathan, too, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the following days. The players had taken to Twitter to confirm the news.