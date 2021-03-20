Sabarimala protests helped BJP increase vote share: K Surendran talks to TNM

The BJP State President says he is confident of winning both seats he is contesting from.

BJP Kerala state President K Surendran is the BJP candidate from two seats that the party hopes to win- Konni in Pathanamthitta and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod. In a conversation with TNMâ€™s Paul Oommen, Surendran said that Sabarimala agitation did help the BJP in the state. He also accused the CPI(M) and IUML of having an understanding on ground to defeat the BJP. Watch the interview on YouTube Watch on Twitter Sabarimala issue remains the main issue in Konni: BJP's K Surendran #BJP #KSurendran #KeralaElections2021 pic.twitter.com/3TTjaoB197 â€” The News Minute (@thenewsminute) March 19, 2021

