The BJP State President says he is confident of winning both seats he is contesting from.

K SurendranFacebook
news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election Saturday, March 20, 2021 - 11:08
Paul Oommen

BJP Kerala state President K Surendran is the BJP candidate from two seats that the party hopes to win- Konni in Pathanamthitta and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod. In a conversation with TNMâ€™s Paul Oommen, Surendran said that Sabarimala agitation did help the BJP in the state.

He also accused the CPI(M) and IUML of having an understanding on ground to defeat the BJP.

