Sabalenka deserves Madrid Open title, says Swiatek

After her defeat in the Madrid Open final, tennis star Iga Swiatek admitted that her rival Aryna Sabalenka deserved the title as she played with great intensity. No. 2 seed Sabalenka won the women's title in the Madrid Open tennis tournament after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over top-seeded Swiatek in a final that lasted two hours and 26 minutes, on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

"Congratulations, she deserved it. She always plays with great intensity. We're both having a very good season, and I think we'll see each other in a lot of finals," Swiatek was quoted as saying by Polish media. The WTA Rankings leader returned to the tennis court after an injury in April.

"I'd like to thank all my staff. Thanks to these people, I could play here at a high level. I'm also grateful to my family for their support," the Pole added.