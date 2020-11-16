SaaS platform MindTickle raises $100 mn in funding led by Softbank

Atom Funding

MindTickle, a Sales Readiness technology company, on Monday announced that it has raised $100 million in a combination of equity and debt financing, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 to prepare customer-facing employees everywhere to drive revenue growth. Existing investors, Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan, NewView Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the round. This will be used to accelerate MindTickle’s go-to-market activities and expansion of global operations while advancing investments in product innovation to close the loop on customer-facing readiness and in-field execution.

MindTickle’s SaaS platform enables enterprises to ready their customer-facing teams for the “moment of truth” — when they interact with their customers. Organisations use MindTickle to drive programs, such as onboarding, ongoing learning, role-playing, upskilling, and coaching to ensure that all customer-facing employees have the right capabilities and behaviours needed to drive revenue growth. “With MindTickle, more than 200 enterprises, including more than 40 of the Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000, have achieved significant, measurable improvement in revenue metrics, such as ramp time, quota attainment, and win rate,” the company said in a statement.

“Our mission is to help companies transform the capabilities and behaviours of their teams to generate a meaningful, measurable impact on their revenue and brand,” said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of MindTickle. “As customers become increasingly demanding and remote work becomes more common, organisations realise the need to reskill and upskill their employees on an ongoing basis to deliver value in each customer interaction. As a result, we have witnessed strong demand and usage growth from enterprise sales teams over the last few quarters. Interestingly, we are also seeing a strong flow of interest from other enterprise teams, who are intrigued by the success of their sales-peers with MindTickle, and are choosing to adopt this new technology for their respective functions,” he added.

“We have been impressed by MindTickle’s vision of closing the capability loop and bringing deep insights and actionable intelligence to revenue and business leaders,” said Munish Varma, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We believe that Sales Readiness is experiencing a paradigm shift, as enterprises face the new reality of hybrid-remote work,” he added.