‘Saaho’ director Sujeeth Reddy gets engaged to Pravalika in Hyderabad

There is speculation that the wedding is set for August, but there is no official word yet.

Sujeeth Reddy, director of Prabhas starrer Saaho, got engaged on June 10 in Hyderabad to Pravalika, a dentist. The engagement took place at a hotel in Hyderabad and was reportedly a low-key affair with only close friends and family invited. There is speculation that the wedding will take place in August, but there is no official word yet.

Sujeeth Reddy shot to fame with his debut movie Sharwanand, Seerat Kapoor and Adivi Sesh starrer Run Raja Run, after which he bagged a pan-India project Saaho. Though Saaho failed to meet the expectations of Prabhas fans and audiences in general, it did not make a loss at the Box Office, as per media reports.

Currently Sujeeth is working on the remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal. Chiranjeevi will be reprising Mohanlal’s role in the Telugu remake.

Sujeeth is not the only one in Tollywood who has decided to get married during the lockdown. Several Tollywood celebrities including producer Dil Raju, actors Rana Daggubati and Nikhil Siddharth have gotten hitched in intimate ceremonies during the lockdown.

Dil Raju got married in Nizamabad in a temple in a low-key affair. It was his second marriage after his first wife passed away from a cardiac arrest.

Rana Daggubati meanwhile, made official his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, who runs an event management and décor company, with a social media post saying “she said yes!” The duo then got engaged on May 21.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, known for his role in Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days, also married Pallavi Sharma at a farmhouse in Hyderabad on May 14. Pallavi is a doctor. The duo had reportedly planned the wedding for April 16 but had postponed the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.