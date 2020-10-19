SA Chandrasekar’s next has Samuthirakani and Sakshi Agarwal in the lead

SA Chandrasekar’s last film to hit the marquee was 'Capemaari' and at that time there was a buzz that it would be his last directorial.

Flix Kollywood

Director SA Chandrasekar’s upcoming film is being shot in Chennai, following lockdown protocols. Starring director-actor Samuthirakani in the lead role, this untitled film has Sakshi Agarwal playing the female lead. Confirming her presence in the film, Sakshi wrote on her social media page, “My next. Missed working on the last project but happy that there is the right time for everything #SAChandrasekar. @thondankani With the entire crew.”

She also posted a picture with the crew of the film. Reports are that the director is still in the process of roping in his star cast and crew and it will be officially announced soon. This film is touted to be an action entertainer with a socially relevant message, say sources.

My next

.

Missed working in the last project but happy that there is a right time for everything#SAChandrasekar@thondankani

.

With the entire crew pic.twitter.com/nQfXP1QRAe — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) October 16, 2020

It may be recalled that SA Chandrasekar’s last film to hit the marquee was Capemaari and at that time there was a buzz that it would be his last directorial. The film starred Jai in the lead role with its technical crew comprising Siddharth Vipin for music, Jeevan for cinematography and Prasanna GK for editing. SAC had penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for this film.

Capemaari was an adult comedy that revolved around a youth who gets drunk and ends up waking up married to a woman he had slept with. Athulya Ravi and Vaibhavi Shandilya played the female leads in this film with Devadarshini, Sathyan and Livingston in important roles. The film had quite a lot of adult scenes and double meaning dialogues.

Samuthirakani, on the other hand, currently has the Telugu film Krack, which has Ravi Teja in the lead role, waiting for release. The film was scheduled for May release this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Recently, the film’s lead star Ravi Teja announced that the shooting has resumed.

The poster of Krack was released online last year and was well received by the netizens. Ravi Teja was seen sporting a completely new look with a twirled mustache and beard. Reports are that Ravi Teja is playing a cop in this flick which has upped the expectation levels for the film.

Shruti Haasan is on board playing the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are also part of the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack.

The director had said earlier that this Ravi Teja starrer is based on some true-life incidents and the plot has been weaved interestingly. Krack is being bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

Sakshi Agarwal also has a number of films including Teddy, Aranmanai 3 and Aayiram Jenmangal. Teddy stars Arya and Sayyeshaa as the lead pair with Shakti Soundar Rajan wielding the megaphone and bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green.

(Content provided by Digital Native)