'RX 100' director on board Netflixâ€™s second Telugu anthology film

The film will be Netflix's follow-up to their upcoming film, 'Pitta Kathalu'.

Flix Tollywood

Director Ajay Bhupathi, who rose to fame with his highly controversial Telugu film RX 100, has been signed to direct one of the stories in Netflix Indiaâ€™s second Telugu original anthology film, which will be a follow-up to their upcoming film, Pitta Kathalu. According to reports, Netflix has already initiated talks with Ajay and heâ€™s said to have already given his nod.

A recent report by Telugu360 states that Netflix has already completed the agreement work for the project and the shoot will commence next year. Apart from Ajay Bhupathi, the three others directors who will be part of this project are Krish Jagarlamudi, Shiva Nirvana and Nandini Reddy. The directors are currently busy with the script work and the web series is expected to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Krish, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy and Ajay Bhupathi are currently busy with their respective assignments. Krish is currently filming a yet-untitled Telugu project with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. Shiva Nirvana has resumed shooting for Naniâ€™s Tuck Jagadish whereas Nandini Reddy, on the other hand, is all set to reunite with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a yet-untitled Telugu horror film. They duo last worked together in Telugu film Oh Baby, a remake of Korean comedy Miss Granny.

Ajay is currently shooting for his second project Maha Samudram, which marks Siddharthâ€™s return to Telugu after many years. The film also stars Sharwanand in one of the lead roles.

There are rumours that the second Telugu original anthology from Netflix could be a remake of their own Ghost Stories. However, an official announcement on the project is awaited. Meanwhile, Netflix is looking forward to the release of Pitta Kathalu, the Telugu version of Lust Stories, very soon. The project has been directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

The lead cast includes Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanvi Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others. Apparently, itâ€™s the story of four women, four journeys of love and betrayal.

