Prithviraj to start shooting for Malayalam remake of â€˜Andhadhunâ€™

There are reports that Ahaana Krishna and Mamta Mohandas have been approached to play the female leads.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the lead role in the Malayalam remake of the blockbuster Hindi movie Andhadhun, which will be directed by Ravi K Chandran. According to reports, Prithviraj is likely to shoot for the remake from January 27.

The major portion of the film will be shot in and around Kerala and there are also reports that actors Ahaana Krishna and Mamta Mohandas have been approached to play the female leads. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew will be made soon.

Andhadhun is a black-comedy thriller starring Ayushmann Khuranna, Radhika Apte and Tabu. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it is one of the most acclaimed films in Indian cinema in recent years. The film won several awards including three at the national level. Ayushmannâ€™s stellar performance won him the National Award for Best Actor. Andhadhum also won the award for Best Hindi film and Best Adapted Screenplay. Besides the critical acclaim, the movie was a huge commercial success as well.

Watch: Trailer of Andhadhun

The film is also getting remade in Tamil and Telugu languages. In Tamil, Prashanth will be playing the lead role. The actorâ€™s father Thiagarajan has bagged the remake rights officially. Titled Andhagan, the film will be directed by Ponmagal Vandhal fame JJ Fredrick. The film will go on floors in the third week of January and will be shot in Chennai and Puducherry. The climax of the film will be shot in London.

The Telugu version of Andhadhun will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia have been signed to play the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a slew of films in his kitty. Kuruthi, directed by Manu Warrier, went on the floor last month and recently the team has wrapped up the shooting. Other upcoming films of the actor include Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, Ayalvashi, directed by debutant Irshad Parari and Kaaliyan, in which he plays a warrior. Cold Case, directed by cinematographer Tanu Balak and Aadujeevitham by veteran director Blessy are two other pending films.

