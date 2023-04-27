Runaway boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

The 12-year-old boy had run away from home to escape his father's beating.

news News

A 12-year-old boy, who ran away from home to escape his father's beating, was mauled to death by stray dogs in Kannauj district. The incident came to light when the child's body with serious injury marks was found at a desolate spot on Wednesday, April 26. According to reports, the boy's father Omkar is a drug addict who often returns home in an inebriated state and thrashes his wife and children.

On Tuesday, April 25, he beat up his son, Prince, who then ran away from home. When Prince did not return home by Wednesday, his mother Pinky searched the neighbourhood, but could not find any trace. The body of a boy was later found lying near the Makrandnagar Power House, which is located 1000 meters from their residence. On being informed by the police, the boy's mother reached the spot and identified the body as that of her son, Prince.

As per the eyewitnesses, it looked like the boy was killed by stray dogs. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.