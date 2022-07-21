RTI shows 61% posts in AIIMS Bibinagar vacant, TRS questions Union govt

AIIMS Bibinagar was established in 2019 and the first batch of MBBS was started in August 2019 with 50 students.

A response to a query under the Right to Information Act has revealed that 544 vacancies of the 883 jobs are yet to be filled at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar near Hyderabad. The RTI response indicates that more than 61% of the total jobs sanctioned at AIIMS Bibinagar are lying vacant. Sharing the details, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Social Media Convenor Krishank Manne questioned when the Union government plans to fill them. “In an RTI Reply which we received today that AIIMS Bibinagar has 544 Jobs Vacant. When is the Government of India planning to fill them? After first batch of Agnipath (sic),” he tweeted.

While there are a total of 283 sanctioned posts of faculty, senior resident and junior resident doctors, only 149 have been filled while 134 are vacant. When it comes to nursing officer posts, of 600 sanctioned posts, only 190 are filled up while 410 are lying vacant. Of the 183 sanctioned faculty posts, 89 are filled up while 94 are vacant. There are 50 sanctioned senior and junior resident doctor posts, but 12 senior resident and 28 junior resident doctor posts are yet to be filled up, the RTI response said.

AIIMS Bibinagar was established in 2019 and is located on a 200-acre campus on the Hyderabad - Warangal Highway, falling under the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The first batch of MBBS was started in August 2019 with 50 students. In May 2022, Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao had visited AIIMS Bibinagar and expressed displeasure with the functioning of the hospital, saying very few patients were being served and no surgeries had been performed till then. In December 2021, responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that while the MBBS batch had already started at AIIMS Bibinagar from the academic year 2019-20, and limited OPD (Outpatient Department) services had started from June 2020, the project was likely to be completed only by November 2023.

AIIMS Bibinagar has invited applications for faculty positions on June 2, and for senior and junior resident positions on July 7. The last date for online applications for senior residents is July 27, and for junior residents, the last date is July 30. Interviews will happen for senior resident posts on July 28 and 29, and on August 1 for junior resident candidates. The last date for submissions for faculty position applications is July 25.