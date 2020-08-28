RTI response shows OBCs under-represented in Central Universities

This drastic under-representation of OBCs in central universities is being attributed to multiple factors, including poor implementation of the policy and other ‘structural barriers’.

news Education

A recent RTI reply from the University Grants Commission (UGC) highlights the poor implementation of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in 40 central universities in the country.

Gowd Kiran Kumar, a research scholar and a student leader from the Other Backward Classes Association (OBCA) filed an application seeking details of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors recruited under 27% OBC reservation policy in higher educational institutions.

As per data available with the UGC, against 3,280 sanctioned posts, as many as 1,906 posts are lying vacant as on April 1 this year. Of the total sanctioned posts, only nine Professor posts, 38 Associate Professor posts and 1,327 Associate Professor posts are held by OBCs.

This drastic under-representation of OBCs in central universities is being attributed to multiple factors, including poor implementation of the policy and other ‘structural barriers’.

For the first time, Prime Minister VP Singh’s government in 1990 pushed for implementing reservations as per the Mandal Commission’s recommendations by direct recruitment in all central government and public undertakings. It was in 2006 that the government extended the purview of OBC reservation to all higher educational institutions through a constitutional amendment.

‘Undermining social justice’ Gowd Kiran Kumar, research scholar at the University of Hyderabad who filed the RTI application, has also addressed the issue to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) seeking immediate action to fill the posts on behalf of the All India OBC Students Association.

Kiran argued that central universities are more interested in getting OBC funds from the government, rather than implementing reservations for them. Speaking to TNM, he said, “The poor implementation of reservation right from the beginning has created a dearth in the number of so-called qualified candidates. But the discretionary lobbies within the selection committees of universities have no interest in the implementation of reservation policy as they're against social justice.”

On making university Vice Chancellors responsible for enforcing the reservation policy, Kiran Kumar said, “In the name of autonomy, universities are undermining the concept of social justice and concerns of OBCs. It is said that every time universities don't recruit OBCs saying that there is a lack of ‘suitable candidates’.”

Prof Sandeep Yadav from Delhi University said that the latest RTI response itself is proof for poor implementation of reservation while alleging that there have been inconsistencies in data furnished by the UGC.

He said that the policy is failed or hindered at the university-level as the selection committees don’t comprise people who are in favour of the idea of social justice.

Foreseeing a movement from OBC sections, the professor said, “It has just been 10 years since reservations in admissions of central universities are being implemented. The students are organising and they’re well aware of their rights. There will be a strong movement for OBC reservation implementation.”

Prof Kancha Ilaiah, prominent social scientist and activist, said, “This continued under-representation of OBCs in central universities is a deliberate anti-sudra and OBC hostage by upper caste academia, irrespective of their ideology.”

Ilaiah further stated that OBCs should realise and rebel for their share of posts. Proposing alternative methods of recruitment of professors in central universities, he said, “Doing professor recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission may help in proper implementation of reservation policy.”