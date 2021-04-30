RT-PCR test on Telangana CM KCR gives no definite result

Doctors said that an RT-PCR test will be conducted again in two or three days.

The Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests conducted on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have given mixed results, his personal physician said on Thursday. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been in isolation since April 19 when he was found infected by COVID-19, tested negative on Wednesday when an antigen test was conducted.

However, an RT-PCR test has not thrown any definite results.

"Sometimes, the results would not be accurate as the virus's intensity is decreasing," the Chief Minister's Office quoted the personal physician Dr MV Rao as saying. "The CM is hale and hearty and the RT-PCR test will be conducted again in two or three days," Dr Rao stated.

Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday at CM's farmhouse where he is in isolation. The tests were conducted under the supervision of Dr Rao and his team. The Rapid Antigen test result came negative for the CM while the RT-PCR was known on Thursday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 19, and had undergone a CT scan and other general medical tests at a private hospital in Hyderabad on April 21. Doctors had said that the Chief Minister's lungs are normal and there is no infection in them.

Days later, the CM's son and state IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) too tested positive for the virus.

As per the latest bulletin the state has 76,060 active COVID-19 cases with as many as 7,994 new cases and 58 fatalities reported in a 24 hour cycle ending on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the state on Thursday received 3 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine amid the continuous shortage of vaccine for targeted groups.

The vaccine doses reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune. The consignment was then shifted to the stateâ€™s vaccine centre in the city. Officials were making arrangements to transport the doses to various districts.

The doses arrived at a time when vaccination programmes in the state have been hit by the vaccine shortage. Many people were returning disappointed from vaccination centres. At some centres heated arguments were seen between people and the officials. The fresh stock will last for only a couple of days as the state health authorities plan to vaccinate 1 to 1.5 lakh people every day.

