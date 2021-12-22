RSS worker killed in Palakkad: Kerala HC asks state to file status report

Twenty-seven-year-old A Sanjith was hacked to death in broad daylight on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, December 22, directed the state to file a report regarding the status of investigation into the killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, who was hacked to death in November this year, days after he was hacked to death in broad daylight in Palakkad district. The court called for the report on a plea moved by the slain RSS worker's wife seeking handing over of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While calling for the report, the court asked the petitioner, "What was the wrong committed by the Investigating officer (IO) to seek transfer of probe (to CBI)?" The court listed the matter for hearing after two weeks. Twenty-seven-year-old A Sanjith was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case. It had said that the arrested PFI office bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith. The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

Earlier, Sanjithâ€™s wife Arshika narrated the gruesome incident of Sanjithâ€™s death to the media. She had said that while the two of them were travelling to her workplace by two-wheeler in the morning when the incident occured. Their bike was allegedly hit by a white car, in which the accused were travelling, causing the couple to lose their balance and fall. She said that she was pushed to the side of the road, while her husband was killed. She further added that the attackers were not wearing masks, and that she would be able to identify it.

