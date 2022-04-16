RSS worker killed in Kerala, within 24 hrs of PFI leaderâ€™s murder

The police said that 45-year-old Srinivasan was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

news Crime

An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang in Palakkad on Saturday afternoon, April 16, police said. The police said that 45-year-old Srinivasan was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town. The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said. Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of the Political Front of India (PFI), was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a PFI leader was killed in a village near Palakkad. Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon. Subair, was allegedly hit by a car while on a bike with his father and attacked using sharp-edged weapons. Subair's father, who allegedly suffered injuries after falling from the bike, has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Police have taken into custody an abandoned car, used by the assailants to knock down Subair's bike. The assailants allegedly fled the scene in another car immediately after the incident. Police said the preliminary investigations suggest that the abandoned car was registered in the name of Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, who was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, in the same area in front of his wife in November last year.

Following Subairâ€™s murder, Palakkad Superintendent of Police R Viswanadh said alerts have been sounded in the district to prevent any retaliatory attacks. Security has also been tightened to prevent the occurrence of untoward incidents.

With IANS and PTI inputs