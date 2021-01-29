RSSâ€™ Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat compares Mangaluruâ€™s Ullal to Pakistan

Veteran RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhatâ€™s statement comes just six months after he made a similar statement.

news Controversey

Veteran RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has once again compared Ullal in Mangaluru to Pakistan, in less than six months after he made a similar comparison. "The Ullal Assembly constituency has become a mini-Pakistan in Mangaluru. Unless Hindus in the region don't rise above the Muslims, they will continue to dominate a majority of the Hindus," he said, without ant context, as he exited an event.

The RSS leader also urged the voters of the Ullal Assembly constituency to elect a Hindu legislator instead of always electing a Muslim legislator. Post the delimitation exercise, the Ullal Assembly constituency was renamed as the Mangalore constituency, which is represented by former Karnataka Minister UT Khader. He has won on a Congress ticket four times in a row. The constituency was represented by his late father UT Farid, who won the seat for Congress four times since 1972.

Of the 20 seats in Mangaluru and Udupi districts, Mangaluru (Ullal) is the only seat where the Congress has succeeded in retaining it.

Speaking to the media, Bhat said that only in Pakistan such a thing happens where Muslims elect people of their community and even win in Hindu-dominated seats. "Unfortunately, in India, this does not happen. Even where Hindus are dominant, leaders of other communities sweep to victory," he said.

In November last year, Bhat had stoked a controversy by comparing Ullal to Pakistan. He had then urged the Hindus in the state to "produce more children in order to protect the Hindu culture."

At the time, he had said, â€œWho will protect our temples and who will protect our traditions? Our numbers reduced and their numbers increased and that is why we got Pakistan and Bangladesh. If you go to Ullal pete (town), isn't it Pakistan?"

The RSS leader is no stranger to controversy. In December 2019, students at a school managed by him enacted the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The video of the enactment was shared on social media following which Dakshina Kannada police booked Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.