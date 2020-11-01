RSS holds South Central region meeting in Hyderabad

The two-day meeting discussed the activities taken up by the organisation during the lockdown and restarting 'shakhas' with COVID-19 protocols

The two-day Dakshina Madhya Kshetriya (South Central Region) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded in Hyderabad on Saturday with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat exhorting the office bearers to address the challenges of the special situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-seven state executive office bearers, including Prant Sanghachalaks, Prant Karyavah and Prant Pracharaks, from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka participated in the meeting, a RSS release said. The two-day meeting discussed the Sanghs service activities during the lockdown and restarting shakhas under the COVID-19 protocols, the release said. The office bearers would also be resuming their tours, albeit keeping the special situation in view, it said.

Bhagwat, who gave the valedictory address, "exhorted the office bearers to address the challenges of the special situation the country is in due to the pandemic," the release said. He suggested that initiatives need to be taken for counselling and upskilling people to get self-employed in new avenues, it said. In addition to expansion of RSS shakhas, the swayamsevaks should have weekly family meetings wherein social and environmental issues should be discussed, he said.

The RSS is known to hold frequent meetings in Hyderabad. In December last year Mohan Bhagwat spoke at a massive public meeting organised as part of a three-day 'Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram' of RSS members from Telangana at the Saroornagar Stadium on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The meeting was held even as protests had broken out across India against the Union government's proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, Bhagwat made no direct reference to the CAA or the NRC in his speech.

"There is a famous saying that there is unity in diversity. But our country goes one step ahead. Not just unity in diversity, (it is) diversity of unity. We are not searching for unity in diversity. We are searching for the unity from which the diversity came and there are different ways to achieve unity," he had said.

With IANS inputs