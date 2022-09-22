RSS gets Madras HC nod to carry out a march in Tamil Nadu on October 2

RSS mentioned that the intention of the march was to promote social and communal harmony and that none of its participants will be carrying arms.

The Madras High Court on Thursday, September 22, granted permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with reasonable restrictions to carry out their march at various locations in Tamil Nadu on October 2. A bench consisting of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed authorities to grant permission to the right wing organisation before September 28. RSS had sought permission and moved the High Court to conduct a procession on October 2 where its members would be clad in their uniforms, have a music band lead their march, and hold a public meeting later, according to Live Law.

During the hearing, the petitioners (RSS members) said that every citizen has a right to assemble lawfully within reasonable restrictions and added that the organisation has not been banned, so there is no reason why they cannot carry out their procession. The RSS mentioned that they intend to gather to promote social and communal harmony and none of its members participating in the march will be permitted to carry arms. RSS also contended that other states and the union territory of Puducherry have been granted permission to carry out the procession, but “in Tamil Nadu, their representation was put in cold storage.”

The respondent (the state) stated that there was a delay in granting permission because the organisation did not provide details of the locations of the march. After hearing both sides, the judge directed the state to grant permission to RSS to go ahead with their procession with reasonable restrictions.

On September 13, RSS moved the Madras High Court to seek permission to conduct a procession. The bench of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan was informed that apart from the seven petitions seeking permission that were filed initially, 50 more petitions had been filed. The court adjourned the matter to September 22 to hear the matter.

According to Live Law, the petitions went into detail about the history and work of RSS and since it was India’s 75th Independence anniversary, the organisation had decided to conduct a march. The petition also mentioned that all other political parties and organisations were given permission to hold rallies and processions but only with RSS, there was hesitancy among the authorities.