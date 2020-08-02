Rs 21 lakh worth gold jewellery goes missing from bank locker in Bengaluru, FIR filed

The issue has been reported from Jayanagar Branch of Bank of Baroda.

news Crime

Police in Bengaluru have registered a case after a man complained that Rs 2,120,000 worth of gold jewellery and other valuables have gone missing from his bank locker. The incident has been reported at the Jayanagar Branch of Bank of Baroda, a nationalised bank.

According to the police, the complainant, Shivaprasad R, had kept gold jewellery and other ornaments at the locker in February but when he had recently gone to withdraw some of the ornaments on July 22, he found that all the jewellery was missing.

He confronted the bank staff over the issue but to no avail. Following this, he approached the jurisdictional Jayanagar Police Station after which the first information report (FIR) was registered. As part of the probe, police are reviewing the security camera footage of the area.

The FIR has been registered under Section 408 ( Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shivaprasad told TNM that he is confident that the police will recover his stolen goods and said that he does not have any suspect in mind.

The FIR mentions a total of 12 sets of ornaments that have gone missing including solid gold, bangle, and chains.

Speaking to TNM, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jayanagar Division, Shantamalappa, said that the investigation is undergoing and the case is yet to be resolved.

This incident comes after, in December, 2019, a large scale robbery was reported in Bengaluru from Muthoot Finance outlet in Bengaluruâ€™s Lingarajapuram. In that incident, 70 kgs of gold worth Rs 16 crore, was burgled by at least four persons.

The robbery had come to light after staff of the outlet opened the office on Monday morning and found that the office had been ransacked and the strong room empty.

The police had found that burglars had made their way into the outlet by drilling a hole on the above floor of the commercial building and used gas cutters to break open the strong room.,