Rs 2 lakh to kin of accident victims, Rs 50k for injured: Govt increases solatium

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that the scheme will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

The compensation to the kin of hit-and-run victims will be increased by eight-fold to Rs 2 lakh in case of death from April 1, according to a notification by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. The solatium to a person sustaining grievous injuries in a hit-and-run case will increase to Rs 50,000 from the current Rs 12,500. In the notification issued on Friday, February 25, the Ministry said that the scheme may be called the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022 and it shall come into force with effect from April 1, 2022.

A release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday, February 27, stated that it has notified the scheme for compensation of victims of Hit & Run motor accidents vide notification dated February 25, 2022 to cater to enhanced compensation (from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death). "This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989 from April 1, 2022, onwards," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a release. The process of application for compensation and the release of payment to victims has also been made time bound, the release stated.

The Ministry has also published rules on February 25 regarding creation, operation, sources of fund etc. of the Motor Vehicles Accident Fund. "This fund shall be used for providing compensation in case of Hit & Run Accident, treatment for accident victims and any other purpose, as may be specified by the Union Government," the release stated. Under the scheme, the Ministry has come up with the procedure for detailed investigations of road accidents, Detailed Accident Report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims.

Last year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha that 536 persons were killed and 1,655 persons were injured in accidents categorised as 'hit-and-run' in the national capital in 2019. According to the latest government data, a total of 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.