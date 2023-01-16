RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song at Critics Choice Awards

RRR won over films such as Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

After winning the Golden Globe for best original song, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. RRR was contending against films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave. The film was also awarded the trophy for best song once again, for its 'Naatu Naatu' track, which has become an international phenomenon.

The song edged out tracks like Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 'New Body Rhumba' from White Noise.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

After winning the best song award at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, music compose MM Keeravani was asked about the way the song resonated with everyone. He said, "It resonated because of the uniqueness and freshness which caught attention for the first time. Thank you so much. (I am) overwhelmed with this award. Thank you to all the critics on behalf of my lyrics writer, choreographer, singers programmer and of course director."

The acceptance speech was shared on the RRR movie's Twitter handle. The caption read: "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!"

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, with several other actors playing prominent roles. It tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and is set in the 1920s. The film secured nominations in five categories at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards â€” Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song, and Best Visual Effects.