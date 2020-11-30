‘RRR’ team wraps up major action sequence in 50-day long schedule

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

RRR, one of the biggest multi-starrer projects, will be releasing in 2021. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The shoot of the magnum opus finally resumed last month in Hyderabad. The makers even teased fans with a special video about returning to the sets during the pandemic. According to the latest news, the director and the crew have shot a major action sequence featuring Ram Charan and Tarak.

The recent schedule lasted for 50 days and the entire action sequence was canned during night shoots. The team will resume the next schedule next month after a small break. The team shared a time lapse video of people dismantling the sets and wrote, “Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot... Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations.”

Goodbye winter nights!!!

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...



Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 30, 2020

Earlier the RRR team had also shared a behind-the-scenes video in which the cast and the crew, including director Rajamouli, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, Jr NTR and others, can be seen on the sets standing near ‘set heaters’ to protect themselves from the cold winter winds. Sharing the video, the team wrote, “No one can escape the cold winds without these on set heaters. Throwback to last week’s midnight shoots!”

No one can escape the cold winds with out these on set heaters



Throwback to last week's midnight shoots! #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bFmYqC9low — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 16, 2020

The latest industry grapevine is that actor Chiranjeevi has been brought on board as the narrator for RRR. As per reliable sources, Chiranjeevi will lend his voice to introduce the characters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the Telugu version of the film. Aamir Khan is believed to have been signed to introduce the same characters for the Hindi version. The makers are yet to make an official announcement; however, the news has been making the rounds on social media platforms.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era and will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen playing Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will essay the role of Bheem. While Jr NTR will be sporting a bulky look with a beard, Ram Charan will be seen in a completely different hairstyle for which a top hairstylist has been brought on board.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the southern film circuit with this film. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are playing pivotal roles in RRR as well. Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple – Mr Scott and Lady Scott. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

Presented by D Parvathy, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore. The film was planned to be released on January 8, 2021 in 10 Indian languages. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed.

(Content provided by Digital Native)