'RRR is a sick film, no one can tell me otherwise': GOT actor Nathalie praises SS Rajamouliâ€™s film

Nathalie Emmanuel, who is famous for her role as Daenerys Targareyenâ€™s trusted advisor Missandei in â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ took to social media to heap praises on â€˜RRRâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest international celebrity to praise SS Rajamouli's "RRR" as she described the blockbuster film as a "superhero bromance".In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, December 29, Nathalie Emmanuel, who recently watched the movie, gave a shout-out to the team behind the period action drama for delivering an entertaining experience. "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise," the English actor tweeted, adding "Sick as in GREAT".

In a follow-up tweet, she captioned a GIF from the film: "Anywayâ€¦ love a superhero bromance." RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries â€” Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem â€” in the 1920s.

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film released worldwide in March in five languages â€” Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The 33-year-old actor, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen's trusted advisor Missandei in GOT, praised the choreography of the popular song â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani.

"Also the dance-offâ€¦ other than the dance itself being absolute FIREâ€¦ the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she wrote alongside a picture from the song â€˜â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist and will face off with 14 songs for the final nominations, which will be announced on on January 24. The track is also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

Nathalie Emmanuel congratulated stunt coordinator King Solomon for his work in the introduction sequence of Ram Charan's character. In another tweet, she gave a thumbs up to Sita's (Alia Bhatt) loyalty and Jenny (Olivia Morris) for being a support system to the Indian freedom fighters.

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise â€” Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

RRR is also nominated for the best non-English language film Golden Globe, besides four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.

Read: How blockbuster films are aiding the Hindutva nationalism project

Also read: RRR review: SS Rajamouli film is a visual treat that takes several creative liberties