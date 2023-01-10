From SS Rajamouliâ€™s RRR to Rishab Shettyâ€™s Kantara - A Legend, up to 11 Indian films have made the cut to the annual reminder list of productions eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, more popularly known as the Oscars. The list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, January 10, features a total of 301 movies from across the globe. Among the Indian features on the list are four Hindi language films, two Kannada and Marathi films, and one Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati film each. The nominations will be announced on January 24, and the award presentation ceremony will be held on March 12.
Here are the Indian productions that have secured spots in the reminder list:
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi): Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the biographical crime drama film starring Alia Bhatt features Ajay Devgn in a key cameo role. The film is loosely adapted from the real life story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, a social activist and madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai during the 1960s.
Iravin Nizhal (Tamil): The thriller film starring R Parthiban, Brigida Saga, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has also been produced, written, co-edited and directed by Parthiban. It is touted as Indian cinema's first non-linear single shot film.
RRR (Telugu): A fictional drama set in the pre-Independence era, the film directed by SS Rajamouli has already won significant international acclaim. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Ajay Devgn among others, RRR is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.
Me Vasantrao (Marathi): A biographical tale based on the life of Indian musician Vasantrao Deshpande, the film is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and stars Rahul Deshpande, Anita Date, and Pushkaraj among others.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi): Based on the real life story of space scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of leaking confidential information about India's space development, the film is written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. Madhavan also dons the role of Nambi in the film.
Vikrant Rona (Kannada): An action thriller directed by Anup Bhandari, the film revolves around a police officer posted in a remote village located in a forest area, where a series of unexplainable events begin to occur. Kichcha Sudeep appears in the lead role in the film, which also features actor Neetha Ashok among others.
Kantara - A Legend (Kannada): The commercially and critically acclaimed film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, revolves around the Dakshina Kannada tradition of Bhoota Kola. Besides Rishab, who dons the lead role, the film also stars actors Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Manasi among others.
The Kashmir Files (Hindi): The controversial film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s. The film features Mithun Chakraborthy and Anupam Kher in lead roles.
Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi (Marathi): Directed by and starring Sanjay Madhavrao, the film touches upon the topic of organ donation. Karmanya Sanjay, Dinbandhu Shelke, and Vaishali Jadhav appear in important roles.
The Last Film Show (Gujarati): Indiaâ€™s official entry to the Oscars this year, the film revolves around a nine-year-oldâ€™s obsession with cinema. It is directed by Pan Nalin, and stars Bhavin Rabari and Bhavesh Shrimali.
The Next Morning (Hindi): A thriller directed by Senthil Kumar Alamuthu, the film stars Mina Gosh, Eram Ali, and Sanjay Kumar Mishra among others.
The list also includes an interesting array of international features such as South Korean filmmaker Hirokazu Koreedaâ€™s Broker, Decision to Leave by Park Chan-wook, Marie Kreutzerâ€™s Austrian film Corsage, Santiago Mitreâ€™s Argentina, 1985, and Edward Bergerâ€™s German film All Quiet on the Western Front. Several Hollywood blockbusters including the Marvel Cinematic Universeâ€™s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, DCâ€™s The Batman, James Cameronâ€™s Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise have also been listed.