From RRR to Bheeshma Parvam: List of south Indian films releasing in March

We bring to you a list of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films that are releasing in both theatres and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms in March.

Flix Cinema

Romantic comedies, family dramas and gangster flicks; A number of south Indian films are slated to release in the month of March. With hybrid mode of releases becoming the new normal, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films are releasing both in Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and theatres in the month of March. The release of several of these films has been postponed in view of the pandemic. Here’s a list of upcoming films:

Naradan: Director Aashiq Abu’s eagerly awaited Malayalam film featuring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in the lead will hit the big screens on March 3. With music by Sekhar Menon and cinematography by Jaffer Zadique, the film revolves around Malayalam broadcast journalism. The theatrical release of the film has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bheeshma Parvam: Featuring Malayalam star Mammootty in the lead role of a gangster, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 3. Helmed by director Amal Neerad, the star cast includes Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, among others.

Hey! Sinamika: Marking the directorial debut of dance choreographer Brinda, the romantic drama stars actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Produced and presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, the film is slated for theatrical release on March 3. Aditi Rao Hydari essays the role of Mouna, while Dulquer is seen as Yaazhan, a radio Jockey.

Maaran: Featuring Dhanush as an intense investigative journalist, the Karthick Naren directorial stars Malavika Mohanan opposite Dhanush. The film will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 11. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thygarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan, it has music by GV Prakash and will be releasing in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Etharkum Thuninthavan: Directed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame, the film stars Suriya and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, while actors Vinai Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan and others make up the rest of the cast. Popularly abbreviated as ET, the rural drama is set to release on March 10, 2022, after the original release date had to be pushed due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Veerame Vaagai Soodum: Starring Vishal in the lead, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film released in theatres on February 4. Starring actor Dimple Hayati in the lead, it is gearing up to stream on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Zee5 from March 4. Sharing the announcement with fans, Vishal wrote on March 1, “A common man in anger trying to get down to the bottom of a crime. Will he? #VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum is all set to premiere March 4 on #ZEE5!”

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Directed by Tirumala Kishore, the family drama stars actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sharwanand was last seen in Maha Samudram alongside actors Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, while Rashmika was last seen in the pan-Indian film Pushpa, which starred actor Allu Arjun in the titular role. It also featured Mollywood actor Fahadh in the lead role. The trailer of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu was unveiled on February 27 and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 4.

Radhe Shyam: Featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the romantic-drama, after being postponed several times, is slated to finally release in theatres on March 11. Set in the 1970s, the film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It will be released in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

RRR: Starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the period drama is spearheaded by SS Rajamouli and is slated for release on March 25. It is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr). The pan-Indian project also stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Ramarao on Duty: Starring actors Ravi Teja, Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, with actors Venu Thottempudi, Naresh, Nassar, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay and others forming the rest of the cast, the action drama is helmed by director Sarath Mandava. The tentative release dates of the film were announced by the makers. It is slated for theatrical release either on March 25 or April 15.