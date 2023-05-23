RRR and Thor actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli expressed shock at actor Ray Stevenson’s passing and said, “Working with him was pure joy.”

Flix Obituary

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the authoritarian governor of Delhi in SS Rajamouli's RRR, passed away on Sunday, May21, reported Variety. He was 58. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Stevenson was hospitalised with a sudden illness on the island of Ischia while shooting for a film. No information on the cause of the death was available. Though well-known in India for his RRR role, Stevenson will also be widely remembered for playing Volstagg in Marvel's Thor films.

Stevenson, according to Variety, began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then began landing roles in Hollywood action films starting in the 2000s. His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua's 2004 adventure movie King Arthur, in which he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table.

In 2008, Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, Punisher: War Zone, where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, adds Variety. Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, Ahsoka, a spin-off of The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and an ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.



My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD May 23, 2023

Expressing condolences over his passing, director SS Rajamouli wrote, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”