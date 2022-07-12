Row over ‘bared fangs’ of Ashoka symbol unveiled by PM Modi

As the row over the newly unveiled cast of the 'National Emblem' on the roof of the new parliament building escalates, the government said that it is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka, which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new parliament building. The opposition parties questioned the government saying that the cast has been modified. While the government said it is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka, the BJP has claimed that there is no change.

Sharing two pictures of the National Emblem, Rajya Sabha member and general secretary in-charge of communications of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh said, "To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India's National Symbol."

In-charge of the BJP's national information and technology department Amit Malviya said, "The National Emblem atop the new parliament building of India is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka, which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. There is no change. The opposition is comparing 2D images in print to an imposing 3D structure. They have lost it."

TMC Rajya Sabha Member Jawhar Sircar tweeted, "Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above the new Parliament building, snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately."

To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol! pic.twitter.com/JJurRmPN6O — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 12, 2022

Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022

Government sources said that the state emblem of India is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. "The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras," the sources said.

The government said that the profile of the Lion Capital has been adopted as the state emblem of India. This finds pride of place and the design is adopted for the emblem above the parliament building. "The 6.5-meter state emblem of India, weighing 16,000 kg, fully hand crafted by Indian artisans, is made of high purity bronze. There is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship, anywhere else in India."

Over 100 artisans from various parts of the country worked on the design, crafting and casting of the emblem for over six months to bring out the quality that could be seen in the final installation. The installation itself was a challenge as it was 32 meters above the upper ground level.

However, many pointed out that the original emblem and the newly unveiled one had differences, including the 'aggressive faces'.

Since when did Ashoka’s lions bare their fangs? And they never snarled before. pic.twitter.com/BLDbwnuUjH July 12, 2022

Meddling with our national emblem was totally unnecessary and avoidable. Why should our lions look ferocious and full of angst? These are Ashoka’s lions adapted by independent India in 1950. #NationalEmblem — S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) July 12, 2022

People are furious, saying that the “previous lion” was gentle & peaceful. What rubbish.



I have never seen or heard of a peaceful & gentle lion. The lion is feared & respected.



I like the bared fangs & I like the fact that they are used. https://t.co/9Yoba28oJ1 — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) July 12, 2022