Row erupts in Kerala over CPI(M) leader's comment on ‘minority communalism’

Vijayaraghavan, however, later said that his comments were misinterpreted by the media.

news Politics

A remark by CPI(M) leader and LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan over ‘minority communalism’ has stirred a row in Kerala. Though Vijayaraghavan came out stating that his remark was misinterpreted, Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and BJP, have slammed the CPI(M) leader.

“Will one (form of) communalism be answered with another communalism? Can majoritarian communalism be hindered using minority communalism? Won’t that justify the violence of majoritarian communalism. Isn’t minority communalism the most intense. Shouldn’t we all stand together to oppose it,” Vijayaraghavan had said.

The controversial remark was made during a meeting organised at Mukkam in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening as part of "Vikasana munnetta yatra" being undertaken ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls by the ruling LDF.

After this triggered a row, the senior CPI(M) leader on Thursday came out stating that what he said was misinterpreted by the media. At a press conference in Kozhikode, Vijayaraghavan denied having said that minority communalism was more intense.

Hitting out at Vijayaraghavan, the Indian Union Muslim League, a key partner in the Congress-led UDF in the state, said Viajaraghavan was "talking in the language of BJP". "It cannot be treated as a slip of tongue. These words are from his mind," IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty told reporters.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said while the CPI(M) has the responsibility to protect minorities of the country from "all sorts of attack from the BJP", Vijayaraghavan was using "the language of the RSS".

BJP state president K Surendran described Viajyaraghavan's statement as 'hypocrisy'.

While launching a house-to-house campaign, Vijayaraghavan had last month attacked the Congress, alleging it had 'surrendered' to the IUML.

"The opposition (in Kerala) represents religious hatred. The Congress has surrendered to the Muslim League,” he had said in Thrissur.

During the campaigning of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls also, a remark by Vijayaraghavan against the present MP Ramya Haridas had turned controversial. He had made an indirect reference to a sex scandal case in which IUML leader Kunhalikutty was initially accused (was later cleared off charges), while talking about Ramya Haridas.

“The girl who is contesting from Alathur (referring to Ramya Haridas) after filing nomination first rushed to Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab (IUML supremo) and later to meet PK Kunhalikutty (IUML leader and Malappuram UDF candidate). I don’t know what will happen to her now,” Vijayaraghavan had said.

Read: After insulting UDF candidate Ramya Haridas, LDF convenor now justifies his comment

Watch video of the controversial remark