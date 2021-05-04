Rosshan Andrrews announces remake of Malayalam movie ‘Mumbai Police’

The movie which released in 2013, saw Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya and Rahman in lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews had an interesting movie-related update recently. He announced on social media that he will be remaking his 2013 film Mumbai Police, and celebrated the fact that the movie completes eight years this month.

“8 years of ‘ Mumbai police ‘ !!! Sharing some great memories with you all .... Aliyaaaaaa ...... still people talk about this film! We are remaking this film very soon... will give all the details ... just wait ... love you all ! @therealprithvi @actor_jayasurya @rahman_actor,” Rosshan Andrrews wrote in an Instagram post.

Although the filmmaker announced that the film will be remade, he did not disclose the language(s) in which it will be made. Given that he has already helmed the Kollywood remake of his Malayalam movie How Old Are You? It is likely that this film might also be remade in Tamil.

The psychological thriller Mumbai Police released in the year 2013. Written by Bobby-Sanjay, it starred actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya and Rahman in lead roles. The film had a good run at the box office.

The film revolves around Antony Moses, the ACP of Ernakulam who loses his memory following an accident. He tries to get to the bottom of a case that has apparently already been solved. The crime thriller also had a mainstream hero play a gay police officer well before Section 377 was decriminalised. Although it was criticised for not getting the portrayal entirely right, this was the first such instance in Malayalam cinema.

The technical crew of Mumbai Police included G Diwakaran for cinematography, Mahesh Narayanan for editing and Gopi Sundar for background score. The crime thriller was bankrolled by Nisad Haneefa and co-produced by Nivas Haneef and Niyas Haneefa under the banner of Nisad Haneefa Productions.

Director Rosshan currently awaits the release of his latest directorial venture the Malayalam movie Salute, starring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.