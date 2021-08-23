Rolls Royce, 16 other luxury cars seized in Bengaluru for not having valid documents

RTO officials said that the vehicles will be released when the owners furnish the required documents.

news Controversy

A Rolls Royce car was seized along with 16 other high-end vehicles on Sunday, August 22 in Bengaluru for plying without valid documents. These cars were parked near the city’s UB City, a high-end commercial establishment in the heart of Bengaluru. Officials said the cars did not have any valid documents as mandated by the union government-run Parivahan Sewa website. The Rolls Royce which was seized is registered in Maharashtra, they said.

Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available. "We don't know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That's why the vehicles were seized," Kumar told PTI. According to news agency ANI, the Rolls Royce car registered in 2019 is worth around Rs 16 crore, and did not have valid insurance either.

Speaking with TNM, an official attached with the Regional Transport Office said that the other cars that were seized included luxury brands like Audi, Porsche and Jaguar, among others. “All these cars are worth crores. The Rolls Royce was most probably owned by a prominent Bollywood star. None of the vehicle users could produce valid documentation when we asked them. They can take back the vehicles as and when they come to us with the documents,” he said.

He added, “In case no one claims the vehicles, or the documents given by them are not satisfactory, then they will be auctioned off after necessary permission from courts.”

In March, the CID in Mangaluru was probing a case of alleged middlemen selling luxury cars in violation of legal processes. At that time it was said a Jaguar was bought by a Bengaluru-based private company worker from a middle man for Rs 14.5 lakh. The original owner of the car could not be traced.