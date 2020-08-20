TNM MARKETING INITIATIVE

Rohit Tayade Youngest Entrepreneur of Pune & Founder of Realownmedia is Creating Waves with his Exceptional Skills

With his professional approach and exceptional services, he was able to rope in many clients all across the world for digital marketing.

Rohit Tayade is a young and talented Entrepreneur from Pune. Being the founder of the company called Realownmedia, he has emerged as the youngest entrepreneur in the city to hold such a venture in his kitty. He wears different hats when it comes to the projects he handles. He is a blogger, a social media influencer, and a YouTuber. He completed his education in Mechanical Engineering, but his passion for social media platforms have made him active in this domain as a social media influencer. His deep understanding of social media and the web has made him embark with his venture called Realownmedia.

He is also a blogger and he loves to share his ideas and passion before the world on the topic which he likes the most. His love for technology and Bollywood can be felt on his blogs as well where he drives content from this domain. He loves to write on other trending subjects as well, and when it comes to YouTube, he talks on similar topics. He soon embarked with his digital marketing company - Realwonmedia. Thanks to his expertise and experience he has got via building his social media pages in his student life and thus emerged as a social media influencer.

He was quick to use his skills he has owned all these years to found the said company. With his professional approach and exceptional services, he was able to rope in many clients all across the world for digital marketing. When it comes to serving them, he is sharp enough to understand the requirements of his clients. All thanks to his positive attitude and the way he is able to learn things too quickly and easily. During the lockdown, he was able to leverage his time the best. He kept on exploring various ideas that made all the difference in his professional life thus making him the youngest entrepreneur in his city to hold such a venture.