Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani first look posters unveiled on Karan Joharâ€™s birthday

â€˜Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaniâ€™, which marks Karan Joharâ€™s return to direction after seven years, stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Flix Entertainment

The first look posters of Karan Joharâ€™s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani were unveiled on Thursday, May 25, on the occasion of the filmmakerâ€™s birthday. The film reunites Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh four years after their last outing Gully Boy. The film has been directed by Karan Johar, who is returning to direction seven years after his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, shared the looks of the star cast including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The first look featured posters of Ranveer and Alia in their characters. The first look posters state that Alia's character Rani belongs to the Chatterjee family while Ranveer's Rocky belongs to the Randhawa family.

Karan has shot the film extensively in New Delhi. Several photos from their outdoor shoot were revealed online at the time of the shooting. The film was wrapped earlier this year and was supposed to hit the big screen on April 28 but, it will now debut in theatres on July 28, 2023, a week after the big clash of Hollywood films Barbie and Oppenheimer